Games for a Living Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $54.90 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Games for a Living has a market cap of $54.90 million and $4.08 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,197,646 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
