Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $268.09 million and $28.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

