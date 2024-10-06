Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $156.02 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $156.02 million and approximately $748,064.92 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.
About Arcblock
Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.
