Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $744.30 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $744.30 million and approximately $66.58 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00008428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,739,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,074,520,547.94494 with 215,564,075.69494 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.08416177 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $47,401,532.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

