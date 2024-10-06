DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.77 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $392.67 million and $5.77 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00364487 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,945,271.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

