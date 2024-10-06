BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $566.89 or 0.00905422 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $82.73 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,499 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,499.03.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

