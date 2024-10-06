TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $134.47 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $134.47 million and approximately $41.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,651,712 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,377,274 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

