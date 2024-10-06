Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $522,110.55

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Cookie has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $522,110.55 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,541,858 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,646,518.91902709 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02381116 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $437,077.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

