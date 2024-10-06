Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 4.9% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $3,702.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00070446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,045.71 or 0.40002261 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

