Cosmos Price Tops $4.58 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $48.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

