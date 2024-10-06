Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.67 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00007456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $709.73 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.58 or 1.00023731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056810 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,027,548 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,000,416.14899927 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.59009484 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $23,059,026.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.