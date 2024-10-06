Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $119.35 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.35 million and $3.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.70 or 0.00012290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,510,000 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

