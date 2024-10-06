ABCMETA (META) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,065.18 and $2.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.58 or 1.00023731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.