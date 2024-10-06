DigiByte 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.02 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 8% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $115.53 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00516994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,290,894,998 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.