DigiByte 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.02 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 8% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $115.53 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00516994 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029957 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00235642 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030806 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00073943 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,290,894,998 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
