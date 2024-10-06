Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) & Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79% Dakota Gold N/A -36.15% -34.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Dakota Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.44) -5.16

Dakota Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Copco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. Given Dakota Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Atlas Copco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

