The Root Network (ROOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a market cap of $19.87 million and $2.90 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.0178762 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,332,382.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

