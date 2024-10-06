Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Hits $92,096.18

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $92,096.18 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.74 or 0.03895083 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

