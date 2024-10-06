Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.05 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.05 billion and approximately $201.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,053,993 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
