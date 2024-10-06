Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $876,003.79 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $88.83 million and $876,003.79 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.58 or 1.00023731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02245223 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $724,754.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.