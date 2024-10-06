Cardano Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and $148.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.74 or 0.03895083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

