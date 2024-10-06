USDB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. USDB has a market cap of $236.80 million and $2.07 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 237,205,036 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 237,086,225.71263188. The last known price of USDB is 0.99708153 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,266,185.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.