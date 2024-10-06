Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.55 million and $10.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00516994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,163,214 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

