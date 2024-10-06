Zcash Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $28.64 or 0.00045744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $467.65 million and approximately $73.68 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

