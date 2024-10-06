Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $147.54 or 0.00235642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $52.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00516994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.