Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.76 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00029957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $68.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00516994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,031,859 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

