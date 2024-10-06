Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.58 or 1.00023731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023802 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

