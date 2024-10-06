IOTA Trading Down 14.2% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. IOTA has a market cap of $429.35 million and $4.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

