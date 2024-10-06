Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $15,517.95 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

