Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $156.03 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $156.03 million and $3.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

