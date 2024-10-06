Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $150.25 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00042994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,010,843 coins and its circulating supply is 904,569,822 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.