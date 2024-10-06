Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $80.80 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,219,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

