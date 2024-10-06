Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $273.65 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $273.65 million and $6.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.99 or 0.99995995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02660863 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $6,342,193.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

