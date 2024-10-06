QUASA (QUA) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $160,423.97 and $1,058.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.99 or 0.99995995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194093 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,153.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.