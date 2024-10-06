Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.36 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $157.50 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,959,757,817 coins and its circulating supply is 12,353,953,211 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,958,447,345 with 12,352,703,997 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01233551 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,588,541.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

