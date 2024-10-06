ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,281.89

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $21.37 million and $22,281.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.99 or 0.99995995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11440066 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,832.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.