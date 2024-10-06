BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Tops $905.57 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $905.57 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $11,457,816.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

