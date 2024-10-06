Acala Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and $4.02 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,738.44 or 0.99996707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation.

