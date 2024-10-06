Cronos Price Hits $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $3.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

