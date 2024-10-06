Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $317.04 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002430 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $317.04 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,327,540 coins and its circulating supply is 207,568,489 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,299,248 with 207,494,688 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.4584774 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $17,103,185.08 traded over the last 24 hours."

