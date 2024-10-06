JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.95 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $987.24 million and approximately $32.95 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

