Conflux One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.48 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $819.66 million and $66.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,839.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00515718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00107192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00235912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00074007 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,050,629,092 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,637,649 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,050,429,081.18 with 4,525,429,069.33 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17547781 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $39,755,443.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.