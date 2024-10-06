HI Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $197,296.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,855.51 or 1.00010736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047164 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,527.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

