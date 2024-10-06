Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.32 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $75.32 million and $5.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

