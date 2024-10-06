NetMind Token (NMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.30 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $112.79 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,342,903 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.63209153 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $6,277,707.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

