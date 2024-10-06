Prom Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Prom has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $96.23 million and $1.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00017210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15227374 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $938,473.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.