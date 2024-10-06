STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.04 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $87.04 million and $4.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04415722 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,613,606.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

