Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $475,996.89 and approximately $27.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 133.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00017210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00027999 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.