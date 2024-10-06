API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.39

API3 (API3) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $161.35 million and $4.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 141,873,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,489,391 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

