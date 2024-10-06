SOLVE Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.76 million and $137,180.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

