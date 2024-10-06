Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.